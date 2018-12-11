News
Google Lens is now built into the Google search app on iOS

iOS users now have another option for using Google Lens

Dec 11, 2018

11:22 AM EST

Google has brought its object recognition Lens software to the Google app on iOS.

Using lens inside of the app is as simple as tapping on the Lens icon in the search bar and then pointing your camera at it.

Previously with iOS, users were able to activate Lens to scan pictures in the Google Photos app.

The feature is useful for scanning things like pets, places, text and more. It then recognizes them and shows the user what it is.

Lens has been available as a standalone app on Android phones since June 2018, and it was built into Google Assistant on Android before that in early May 2018.

So far it seems like the update for iOS is rolling out in waves, so it should come to everyone soon.

Source: Google Via: Engadget

