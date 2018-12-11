Google Lens is now built into the Google search app on iOS

Google has brought its object recognition Lens software to the Google app on iOS.
Using lens inside of the app is as simple as tapping on the Lens icon in the search bar and then pointing your camera at it.
You’ve always wanted to know what type of 🐶 that is. With Google Lens in the Google app on iOS, now you can → https://t.co/xGQysOoSug pic.twitter.com/JG4ydIo1h3
— Google (@Google) December 10, 2018
Previously with iOS, users were able to activate Lens to scan pictures in the Google Photos app.
The feature is useful for scanning things like pets, places, text and more. It then recognizes them and shows the user what it is.
Lens has been available as a standalone app on Android phones since June 2018, and it was built into Google Assistant on Android before that in early May 2018.
So far it seems like the update for iOS is rolling out in waves, so it should come to everyone soon.
Comments