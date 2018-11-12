News
Budget Samsung Galaxy S10 to come with a flat Infinity-O display: report

Galaxy S9+

Rumours indicate that Samsung will launch the S10 in three variants.

The budget S10 will reportedly feature a flat “Infinity-O” display with a dual camera setup, a side-facing fingerprint scanner and either a Snapdragon 845 chipset or an 8150 processor — Qualcomm’s rumoured flagship system on a chip.

Additionally, the phone is to feature three different configurations, one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and lastly 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Lastly, the phone will cost between $650 and $750 USD ($859 to $991 CAD)

This rumour comes from concept designer Ben Geskin, who’s also revealed concept designs of the handset.

The Infinity-O display was revealed during Samsung’s Developer Conference, showing a small 0-shaped camera cutout.

Source: Ben Geskin 

