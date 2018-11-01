$26.95 OnePlus USB-C Bullets headphones now available in Canada

Canadian consumers can now purchase OnePlus’ new pair of USB Type-C Bullets headphones via the company’s online store for $26.95 CAD.
The headphones include a built-in DAC, which should make them compatible with the majority of USB-C devices. I say should because even though it’s ostensibly a universal standard, USB-C can be terribly finicky.
Other features include support for 96KHz/24Bit HD audio, a line-in remote with playback controls and a flat, tangle-resistant cord.
Despite the sheer number of high-end smartphones that have shipped without analog audio connections in the last few years, we haven’t seen a proliferation of USB-C headphones. Prior to today, if you didn’t want to take your chances on an obscure Chinese brand, your choices were limited to Essential’s Earphones HD, currently available for about $85 via Amazon.ca, and Google’s recently released Pixel USB-C earbuds.
While I haven’t had time to conduct a formal review of the OnePlus Type-C Bullets, I’ve found they sound and fit great. However, one issue I’ve had with past OnePlus headphones, especially with the Bullets V2 model, which these headphones are based on, is that they haven’t been durable. I’ve had two pairs break in relatively quick succession. For the price, however, both the Bullets V2 and Bullets Type-C are hard to beat.
Source: OnePlus
