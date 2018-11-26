There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- 2GB data plan for $30 (originally $35)
- $50 off FiGO phone + $25 bonus airtime with $100 voucher purchase
Bell
New
- Increased/added bonus data for all regions:
- 4GB bonus on 4GB or less data options, 8GB bonus on 6GB+ data options (main regions)
- 10GB bonus on 10GB data option and 16GB bonus on 15GB data option (MB)
- 5GB bonus on 5GB or less data options, 10GB bonus on 6GB+ data options (QC)
- 12GB bonus on 10GB data option and 15GB bonus on 15GB data option (SK)
- Brought back $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan offer (all regions)
- Brought back 4GB extra bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (all regions)
Ongoing
- $50 Trade-in Credit with new smartphone purchase on 2-year term (main regions
Chatr
New
- $25 Unlimited Province-wide Talk & Text plan now comes with unlimited text (100 texts previously) and is not eligible for data add-ons anymore
Cityfone
Ongoing
- $18 Talk & Text plan with 60 minutes + 60 messages now comes with Canada-wide calling instead of local calling
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans
Fido
New
- $100 Amazon Gift card on select phones with 2-year contract
- Increased bonus data on all Pulse plans (main regions)
- Double data on all Pulse plans (QC)
Freedom Mobile
New
- 15GB bonus data on $40 plan or 30GB bonus data on $50 plans or 100GB bonus data on
- $60+ plans when activating a new line or upgrading with MyTab
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data on $50 Big Gig + Talk plan and 2.5GB bonus data on $40 Home plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
Koodo Mobile
New
- Various bonus gift cards on select phones with tab activation
- $30 Plan with 0 Mins and 500MB now comes with 1GB data (all regions)
- Increased bonus data on $60 to $100 BYO to Medium plans (main regions)
- Increased bonus data on $35+ plans (QC)
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data on 1GB plan + various bonus data on all other plans (main regions)
- Bonus data with $45+ prepaid plans
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation
PC Mobile
New
- Updated prepaid plans: all plans now include Canada-wide calling, new $10 plan released, increased some plans prices and added more minutes and/or data inclusions
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Talk-a-Lot” promo plan with 200 Canada mins for $20/mo.
Public Mobile
New
- Any 30-day plan FREE when activating in-store
- Updated offer: $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB 3G data with AutoPay (was 4.5GB)
Ongoing
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 every 30 days or $6 every 90 days with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- $100 Credit for customers purchasing a phone on a 2-year contract
- Double bonus data on Share Everything plans (main regions)
- 10GB bonus on 10GB data option and 16GB bonus on 15GB data option (MB)
- 6GB bonus on 6GB data option and 10GB bonus on 8GB and 10GB data options (QC)
- 12GB bonus on 10GB data option and 15GB bonus on 15GB data option (SK)
- Brought back $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan offer (all regions)
Ongoing
- 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (all regions)
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Increased/added bonus data for all regions:
- 4GB bonus on 4GB or less data options, 6GB bonus on 6GB data option and 8GB bonus on 8GB data option (main regions)
- 10GB bonus on 10GB data option and 15GB bonus on 15GB data option (MB)
- Double data on 4GB+ data options (QC)
- 10GB bonus on 10GB data option and 15GB bonus on 15GB data option (SK)
- Brought back $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan offer (all regions)
-
Ongoing
- 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (all regions)
Videotron
Ongoing
- Updated offer: 5GB bonus data on all Premium and Premium+ plans (was 2GB bonus)
Virgin Mobile
New
- Bonus gift cards on select phones
- Increased bonus data on all plans above 2GB (main regions)
- Double data on all plans (QC)
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data on 1GB plan (main regions)
- Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
