News
PREVIOUS|

Budget Pixel 3 Lite leaks again, photos compare it with several phones

Pictures show the budget Pixel with other Pixel phones, iPhones and even the Nokia 3310

Nov 26, 2018

11:27 AM EST

0 comments

Pixel 3 Lite with Nokia 3310

More photos of Google’s budget Pixel 3 ‘Sargo’ have leaked.

This time around, several photos of the Pixel 3 Lite surfaced on SlashLeaks. In each photo, Sargo accompanies another phone.

The photos help illustrate the size of the budget Pixel 3. You can see it alongside the original Pixel, the iPhone XR, the Pixel 3XL, the iPhone XS and even the Nokia 3310.

Pixel 3 Lite with iPhone XS and XR

According to earlier rumours, the Pixel 3 Lite features a 5.56-inch IPS LCD with a 2,220 x 1,090 pixel resolution. Additionally, it has a Snapdragon 670 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also sports a 2,915mAh battery.

The device is also expected to launch in the first half of 2019.

Pixel 3 Lite and original Pixel

Based on the number of leaks we’ve seen so far, the Pixel 3 Lite could see the same treatment as the Pixel 3 XL. As we get closer to a potential release date, we could see even more leaks and revelations.

Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL

Images: SlashLeaks

Source: SlashLeaks

Related Articles

News

Nov 26, 2018

8:44 AM EST

Google discounts Pixel Stand, Pixel Case and more during Cyber Monday sale

News

Nov 23, 2018

11:33 AM EST

CarPlay and Android Auto now available for 2014 and newer Mazda vehicles in Canada

News

Nov 16, 2018

2:29 PM EST

Images of Google’s long-rumoured budget Pixel 3 surface online

News

Nov 23, 2018

10:36 AM EST

Huawei tests Google’s Fuchsia OS on the Honor Play

Comments