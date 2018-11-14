News
Microsoft’s November Xbox One system update now available

Mouse and keyboard support and expanded search functionality are now available on Xbox One

Nov 14, 2018

3:43 PM EST

Xbox Controller

Microsoft has announced that the November Xbox One system update is now available for download.

The biggest addition in the November update comes in the form of keyboard and mouse support. Now, you can use your PC peripherals in Fortnite and Warframe. Support for additional games like Bomber Crew, Deep Rock Galactic, Strange Brigade, Vermintide 2, War Thunder and Warface will out in the future. When playing online, Microsoft says you will only be matched with others who are using the same input type as you to ensure a balanced experience.

Further, Microsoft has announced a partnership with Razer to develop a ‘Designed for Xbox’ mouse and keyboard set that will come with a dedicated Xbox key and support for the Xbox Dynamic Lighting capability. According to Microsoft, the latter feature will enable “immersive game-controlled lighting effects,” although supported titles were not confirmed.

Outside of mouse and keyboard support, Microsoft says it has expanded Xbox search functionality to include results from Xbox Assist and games you have ‘Ready to Install’ or currently own. Search will even recognize games you may own through membership services like Xbox Game Pass or EA Access.

It’s worth noting that the November update also brings the Amazon Music app and various Cortana improvements to the Xbox One, although these features are currently only available in the U.S.

As part of October’s Xbox One system update, Microsoft has also recently introduced revamped Xbox Live Avatars and support for the Dolby Vision high-dynamic range format.

Finally, unrelated to any specific monthly system update, Xbox corporate vice president Mike Ybarra has confirmed that Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now pre-load games. The first game users can pre-load is Crackdown 3, the long-awaited action-adventure game set to release on February 15th, 2019.

Source: Xbox

