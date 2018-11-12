News
Crackdown 3 will finally release on the Xbox One on February 15th, 2019

Nov 12, 2018

10:55 AM EST

0 comments

Crackdown

After months of delays, Crackdown 3, Microsoft’s open-world superhero-inspired crime-fighting game will finally release on February 15th, 2019.

The Xbox One title was originally supposed to drop on November 7th, 2017, but was pushed back to the third quarter of 2018, before once again getting delayed and being set for February 2019.

Microsoft says that much of the game’s additional development time has been spent improving the title’s visuals, as well as the addition of a new multiplayer mode called ‘Wrecking Zone,’ a five-on-five deathmatch that features rampant destruction.

Along with Crackdown 3 getting a specific release date, Microsoft also confirmed that the original Crackdown is now available to download for free through the Xbox Store.

Over the last few months Microsoft has expanded its stable of first-party studios in an effort to release more Xbox exclusive titles, with the tech giant announcing the acquisition of Obsidian Entertainment, the developer being games like South Park: The Stick of Truth and inXile, a studio most known for working on games like Wasteland 2.

Source: Xbox 

