Keyboard and mouse support is coming to the Xbox One one this week

In a move that I never expected, Microsoft is officially launching Xbox One keyboard and mouse support later this week on November 14th.
Along with Fortnite and Warframe, the biggest games set to feature support for mouse and keyboard include Bomber Crew, Deep Rock Galactic, Strange Brigade, Vermintide 2, War Thunder and X-Morph Defense.
Microsoft says that game developers have full control over whether they want to implement mouse and keyboard support in titles, with some developers opting to separate those using the control scheme in matchmaking.
For example, Epic, the developer of Fortnite, is working on input-based matchmaking for the game on the Xbox One.
Microsoft is also launching a ‘Designed for Xbox’ line of keyboards that feature a dedicated Xbox button allowing users to jump to the console’s menu. That said, it seems like any USB-A mouse or keyboard should work with the console.
Gaming accessory maker Razer, unsurprisingly, is one of the first third-party manufacturers to announce support for Microsoft’s ‘Designed for Xbox’ keyboard and mouse accessory program.
Source: Xbox
