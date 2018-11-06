News
Best Buy Canada lists Pixel Slate release date as November 22nd

Nov 6, 2018

1:46 PM EST

A new Best Buy listing may shed more light on a potential Pixel Slate release date in Canada.

According to Best Buy Canada’s website, Google will release the Pixel Slate in Canada on November 22nd, the same day as it plans to release the 2-in-1 in the U.S.

When Best Buy requires a placeholder for a product, they usually go with the last date of the year, so it’s quite likely that this is the official Canadian release date.

About a month ago, Best Buy Canada listed December 3rd as the Pixel Slate’s release date but pulled the date soon afterwards.

It’s possible that Best Buy Canada might have to pull the date once again.

The date is visible for all three models of the Pixel Slate. The Pixel Slate is Google’s newest Chrome OS offering.

We’ve reached out to Google Canada for comment.

Source: Best Buy

