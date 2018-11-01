Next year at the Consumer Electronic’s Show and Mobile World Congress, there will be at least three smartphone manufacturers who will unveil foldable phones, at least according to leaker Ice Universe.
Next year, CES and MWC will have at least three smartphone brands releasing foldable phones (not including Samsung), but I want to emphasize that the first ones are not necessarily the best.
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 31, 2018
While rumours pointed towards Samsung unveiling a foldable handset at CES in January, it appears there will also be other competition for the South Korean company. According to Evan Blass, LG will also launch a foldable at CES which may potentially be one of the device’s Ice Universe was referring to.
I can't speak for Samsung…
…but I do know that LG plans to unveil a foldable phone at its 2019 CES keynote.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 31, 2018
While Huawei will launch a foldable phone in 2019, rumours indicate that the phone will not make an appearance until Q3 of 2019, which is odd considering the company’s tendency to try to be the first.
It’s currently unclear which brands Ice Universe was referring to, however, it looks like 2019 might be the year for foldable smartphones.
Source: Evan Blass, Ice Universe
Comments