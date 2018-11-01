News
Three manufacturers to launch foldable phones at CES and MWC in 2019, not including Samsung: report

Nov 1, 2018

9:14 PM EDT

Galaxy X foldable smartphone

Next year at the Consumer Electronic’s Show and Mobile World Congress, there will be at least three smartphone manufacturers who will unveil foldable phones, at least according to leaker Ice Universe.

While rumours pointed towards Samsung unveiling a foldable handset at CES in January, it appears there will also be other competition for the South Korean company. According to Evan Blass, LG will also launch a foldable at CES which may potentially be one of the device’s Ice Universe was referring to.

While Huawei will launch a foldable phone in 2019, rumours indicate that the phone will not make an appearance until Q3 of 2019, which is odd considering the company’s tendency to try to be the first.

It’s currently unclear which brands Ice Universe was referring to, however, it looks like 2019 might be the year for foldable smartphones.

Source: Evan Blass, Ice Universe

