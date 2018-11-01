Nintendo announces $31.49 CAD Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC pass

Nintendo has confirmed plans to support Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with paid downloadable content (DLC) after the game releases on December 7th.
During its latest Direct presentation, the company revealed that five sets of DLC will come to Ultimate between launch and February 2020.
Each set will contain a new playable character (not an Echo Fighter variant of an existing one, like Dark Samus), a new stage and several music tracks.
Canadians will be able to purchase individual sets for $7.55 CAD or a ‘Fighters Pass’ which includes all five sets for $31.49. The Fighters Pass will also give players access to a bonus in-game outfit based on Rex from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 when the game launches.
In the Direct, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai stressed that the DLC is still in the early stages, with his team focusing instead on finishing the game first. As a result, Nintendo didn’t confirm what any of the DLC actually is.
That being said, Nintendo did reveal Piranha Plant from the Mario franchise, a new downloadable fighter that will be offered outside of the Fighters Pass content. Humorously, the Piranha Plant has left its iconic green pipe and fights out of a pot instead.
Nintendo is offering the Piranha Plant for free to those who purchase the digital or physical version of the game by January 31st. Those who buy a physical copy, however, will have to register their game online.
Nintendo is targeting a February 2019 release for the Piranha Plant, which will come with an extra stage and music tracks. More information can be found here.
In other Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news, Nintendo has also finally revealed the game’s Adventure Mode, as well as an expansion of its mobile app to include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate content.
