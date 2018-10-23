In the coming weeks, Google will roll out a software update to address the Pixel 3’s recently discovered photo saving bug.
In a statement to MobileSyrup, a spokesperson for the company said, “We will be rolling out a software update in the coming weeks to address the rare case of a photo not properly saving.” Google says that the update is rolling out for the Pixel 3 first, followed by the Pixel 2 and original Pixel.
Google did not specify what’s causing the bug. However, given that it affects a variety of smartphones, including older Pixel and Nexus devices, as well as smartphones from LG and Samsung, the issue is likely to require a more far-reaching solution than a simple update to the Pixel’s camera app.
With files from Patrick O’Rourke.
