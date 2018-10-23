Paytm Canada app offering new customers 10,000 Welcome Points

Internationally recognized and e-commerce and digital payments ecosystem, Paytm has over 300 million users and 9 million merchants in India. They launched the Paytm Canada app in March 2017 from their Toronto headquarters.
For a limited time they are offering new customers 10,000 Welcome Points when they download the Paytm Canada app, and sign up. The Welcome Points (a $10 value), which can be redeemed for an e-gift card from: Tim Hortons, Amazon, Sephora, Cineplex, Esso, Indigo, Uber and so many more! No purchase necessary, just download the free app from their website, the App Store or Google Play Store and sign up.
How the app works:
Add a bill from over 5,000 service providers and pay the bill using the Paytm Canada app. For every transaction that you make with the App, you’ll collect Paytm Points. You can redeem the points for Free or Discounted e-gift cards from popular brands like: Tim Hortons, Esso, Uber, Sephora, Starbucks, Winners, Ultimate Dining, and so many more. Once you collect as little as 5,000 points, you can redeem it for a Free $5 e-gift card.
$0 Fees
You can pay all your bills with the Paytm Canada app using your: Mastercard credit card, debit card, linked bank account and Paytm Cash. You won’t pay any convenience fees when you use any of these payment methods on the Paytm Canada app.
If you need to send money to someone in Canada, you can send them as little as $1 without being charged any fees using the Paytm Canada app.
Paytm Points
For every transaction that you make using the App, you will collect Paytm Points (1 Point = $1 spent). There are limits on specific bills. Read about the details here.
By now you’ve probably heard of ‘double dipping’, but at Paytm they’re into triple-dipping! Here’s how: When you pay your property taxes, mobile bill, utility bill (and other types of bills) with your credit card using the Paytm Canada app (something that might not be possible with your bank). And, if you pay using your credit card you’ll collect both your credit card points AND Paytm points. Now, if you also pay your credit card bill using the App, you’ll collect Paytm points for that transaction #tripledip. The Paytm Points that you collect will not conflict with your credit card points program.
From now until November 5, when you pay your credit card bill through the Paytm app, they have increased the credit card Paytm points limit from 1,000 points to 2,000 points!
Reload your Paytm Cash
Visit any Canada Post location (nationwide) to deposit cash into your Paytm account. You can also use your online bank account from RBC, BMO or Scotiabank and add Paytm as a payee to reload your funds.
Paytm’s SmartDeposit feature also lets you automatically reload your Paytm Cash from your linked bank account every two weeks.
Refer + Collect
Use your unique code in the App to refer a friend and when they sign up and pay a bill of at least $50 or more you’ll BOTH collect 5,000 points. That’s enough points to redeem for a FREE $5 Tim Hortons e-gift card!
