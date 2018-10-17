Facebook brings Instant Games to Groups and Lite app

News
For a while now, Facebook’s Instant Games feature has let users play various games with one another through Messenger.

Now, Facebook is expanding Instant Games into gaming Groups and its Lite app for phones with less storage. The company says it’s looking into making Instant Games an opt-in feature to Groups from all categories.

As well, Facebook says it wants to use Instant Games to show that even its pared-down Lite app “can provide a compelling gaming experience regardless of phone or network constraints.”

In a blog post, Facebook also revealed that Instant Games have seen a 25 perfect increase in Daily Active Players from June to September. Further, Facebook says over 1.7 billion gaming sessions have been played over the past month.

Source: Facebook

