Most of Eminem’s new ‘Venom’ music video shot with Google Pixel 3

Oct 17, 2018

8:11 PM EDT

One of the Google Pixel 3’s most notable features is its impressive 12.2-megapixel rear camera.

To demonstrate this, Google recently partnered with Jimmy Kimmel Live! to film most of Eminem’s “Venom” music video with Pixel 3 handsets.

The eight-minute video follows Eminem as he raps throughout New York’s iconic Empire State Building. Several camera operators can be seen recording video with Pixel 3’s on gimbals.

Presumably, proper video cameras were used in the high-altitude exterior shots of the Empire State Building, but otherwise, the video appears to be filmed almost entirely using the Pixel 3.

Eminem and frequent collaborator Luis Resto co-wrote the song for Sony Pictures’ Venom superhero film. The single is also included in Eminem’s Kamikaze album, which was released on music streaming services on August 31st.

Venom, which was directed by Ruben Fleischer and stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed, is now playing in theatres.

For more on the Google Pixel 3, meanwhile, check out MobileSyrup‘s review of the phone.

Image credit: Sony Pictures

