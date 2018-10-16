Canada’s largest EV charging network FLO partners with ChargePoint

Canadian electric vehicle charging station network Flo is partnering with the U.S.-based charging network ChargePoint.
Both companies are EV charging leaders in their respective countries, so it makes sense for both platforms to join forces. Now, users with either a ChargePoint or FLO membership can use their account across both systems.
“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with FLO and invite other networks to participate in similar initiatives that support our philosophy of helping to get every driver behind the wheel of an EV,” said Pasquale Romano, the CEO of ChargePoint in the company’s recent press release.
We’re excited to announce that FLO members can now roam across North America with @ChargePointnet! Read more https://t.co/mX0HdN2yeX pic.twitter.com/Ok5mX52Dte
— FLO (@servicesflo) October 16, 2018
“As electric mobility continues to gain traction, it is essential that industry leaders work together to optimize the charging experience for the benefit of all EV drivers and stakeholders, said FLO CEO Louis Trembly in FLO’s press release.
Now that the two companies have joined forces, users have access to over 33,000 charging stations across the United States and Canada. All drivers need to do is either download the latest version of the FLO or ChargePoint app. Users should note that if they cross the border taxes and the exchange rate may alter the price of charging.
This announcement comes at the same time as Google shared that it’s adding EV charging locations to Google Maps.
Source: FLO
Comments