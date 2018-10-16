Google Maps now shows EV charging stations

Google’s popular mapping service is getting a little better thanks to the addition of electric vehicle charging stations.
Electric vehicle owners haven’t been able to search for places to charge their cars on Maps, making it difficult to find a place to charge in a new city.
Now those drivers can search for keywords like ‘EV charging’ and Maps will display some nearby charging options.
Maps even displays information about businesses near the station, what vehicle charging ports it supports, how many ports there are and what speed it replenishes a vehicle.
Similarly to businesses and public places on Maps, drivers will see user uploaded photos and reviews of the station.
Globally, Maps supports information on Tesla and ChargePoint stations. Notably, ChargePoint has teamed up with Flo, Canada’s largest charging network so users can access both chargers with the same account information. It’s unclear if Google Maps also shows Flo stations in Canada, but MobileSyrup has reached out to Google for clarifications.
Maps is also partnering with SemaConnect, EVgo and Blink chargers in the U.S. In the U.K. users can also search for Chargemaster and Pod point stations. Finally, Maps in Australia is partnered with ChargeFox.
The feature is rolling out to Maps on iOS and Android today and should come to the desktop version in the coming weeks, according to Google.
Comments