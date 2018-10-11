Samsung is bringing SmartThings connected devices to Canada

Samsung is bringing its SmartThings line to Canada to help Canadians control their smart homes.
Users can download Samsung’s SmartThings app to control their smart home. Additionally, they can use a variety of Samsung SmartThing products.
SmartThings works with Samsung’s phones, tablets and even the Galaxy Watch. Additionally, SmartThings works with Samsung’s Family Hub refrigerator and FlexSystem laundry collection.
SmartThings works with non-Samsung products, too, like the Ring Video Doorbell and Canadian-made ecobee4 thermostat.
Importantly, Canadians can use the SmartThings app to manage all of their products in one place. This makes it a direct competitor with apps like Google Home, which was recently updated to make it easier to manage your smart home in one place.
“With our comprehensive portfolio of connected devices, we are uniquely positioned to offer Canadians a way to manage their connected ecosystem of devices, whether controlling the lights, TV, temperature and even home appliances,” said Jennifer Safruk, VP of sales and product management and mobile at Samsung Canada, in a press statement.
The SmartThings app also lets users create “automations” based on their routines. For example, you could set up a ‘morning’ routine that turns on lights, turns off the air conditioner and starts the coffee maker.
Along with the SmartThings app, Canadians will be able to get some of Samsung’s SmartThings products. This includes items like the SmartThings Hub, which connects wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices.
Additionally, Canadians will have access to the SmartThings Outlet, Motion Sensor and Button.
These are just a few of the items available. To see a full breakdown of Samsung’s SmartThings offerings, check out their website here. Additionally, you can see a complete list of compatible products here.
Source: Samsung
