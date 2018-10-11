News
Rogers reportedly offering $60/5GB, $71/10GB plans, $0 64GB iPhone X

The carrier also offered a 64GB iPhone X for $0 down

Oct 11, 2018

12:34 PM EDT

Rogers logo

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers is reportedly offering some existing subscribers discounts on 5GB and 10GB plans.

According to an October 11th, 2018 RedFlagDeals post, when user and existing Rogers subscriber ‘gingykong’ called the carrier for a deal on a 64GB iPhone X, the carrier offered a choice of two different talk and text plans.

The first plan cost $60 and offered 5GB of data, as well as unlimited Canada-wide calling, unlimited Canada-wide text, picture and video messaging, as well as 2,500 call forwarding minutes.

The second plan cost $71 and offered 10GB of data, in addition to unlimited Canada-wide calling, unlimited Canada-wide text, picture and video messaging, as well as 2,500 call forwarding minutes.

The carrier also reportedly offered to sell a 64GB iPhone X to gingykong for $329 down.

“After getting that offer I asked to speak with a manager of retentions to see what can be done about the down payment on the phone,” wrote gingykong, in their October 11th post.

“They came back with $100 extra off so $229 so I said yes.”

The manager then reportedly told gingykong that the phone could be purchased for $0 down.

“[I’m] assuming this is a glitch or something so I’m sharing with you,” said gingykong.

“Get it while [it’s] hot [I’m] sure this [won’t] last long.

Source: RedFlagDeals

