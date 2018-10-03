News
Google Translate iOS app now recognizes French Canadian

Oct 3, 2018

3:16 PM EDT

Google Translate iOS app

Google has updated its Translate iOS app to include support for French Canadian.

French Canadian can be turned on by going to ‘Settings,’ then ‘Speech Region,’ select ‘French,’ and finally, ‘French (Canada).’

The Google Translate iOS app also now supports English (U.S., UK, Australia and India, Bengali (Bangladesh and India), French (France) and Spanish (Mexico and Spain).

Overall, the Google Translate app supports text translations of 103 languages and audio translations of 37 languages.

Via: iPhone in Canada

