Netflix is bringing some of its acclaimed 2018 movies to Toronto theatres

Netflix will play some of its fall Oscar-contending films in participating Toronto theatres, according to Variety.
Firstly, Captain Philips director Paul Greengrass’ 22 July will play in around 100 theatres around the world on October 10th, which will be one of Netflix’s widest theatrical releases to date. The drama will also begin streaming on Netflix on October 10th.
22 July, which garnered significant acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), focuses on the July 2011 terrorist attacks in Norway that claimed the lives of 77 people.
Netflix will also release its Private Life comedy-drama film in theatres. Directed by Tamara Jenkins (The Savages), Private Life focuses on a middle-aged couple struggling to conceive. The film is set to run in 21 theatres across various cities, including Toronto.
It’s currently unclear which Toronto theatre(s) will play these two films. However, Cineplex typically releases showtimes for the following week on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, so more information should be revealed in the coming days.
Variety reports that Netflix is looking into other screenings for several of its other films, including Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and David Mackenzie’s Outlaw King. However, specific theatres and runs-of-engagement have yet to be confirmed.
Source: Variety
