Leaked Google Pixel 3 marketing video shows streamlined Lens integration within camera app

A leaked marketing video for the Pixel 3 has surfaced online.
The video, leaked by MySmartPrice, doesn’t show new information related to the Pixel 3’s hardware.
In fact, it seems designed more to serve as an advertisement for Android 9 Pie rather than the Pixel 3. However, the video does show a Pixel handset with dual camera front-facing cameras and a teal-coloured power button.
What’s new here is the updated Google camera app.
It seems like an upgrade makes the app more streamlined, and possibly makes Google Lens more accessible. You can see this within the video when the user goes into the Pixel 3 camera app and taps on the business card that’s within the frame, the user is able to ‘select for more.’ Selecting that option opens up Gmail with the business card holder’s e-mail within the address bar. Google Lens is technically already within the app but you have to first go within the camera app’s menu to access it.
Otherwise, the video shows features that you can already do with your Pixel devices running Android Pie.
The rest of the leak also shows promotional images, with the Pixel 2 XL mixed in.
Google will unveil the Pixel 3 and 3 XL at its event on October 9th.
Source: MySmartPrice
Image Credit: Ishan Argawal
