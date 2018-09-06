Google confirms it will unveil the new Pixel smartphones on October 9th

As expected, Google is set to unveil its next flagship smartphones on October 9th.
The tech giant has sent out invitations to a media event in New York City at 11am ET.
The new devices, which have been tipped to be named the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are a follow-up to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
As for rumoured specs, the Google Pixel 3 XL will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch display with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and also include a glass back for inductive charging.
The Pixel 3 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display with a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution.
