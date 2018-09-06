News
Google confirms it will unveil the new Pixel smartphones on October 9th

Sep 6, 2018

5:55 PM EDT

As expected, Google is set to unveil its next flagship smartphones on October 9th.

The tech giant has sent out invitations to a media event in New York City at 11am ET.

The new devices, which have been tipped to be named the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are a follow-up to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

As for rumoured specs, the Google Pixel 3 XL will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch display with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and also include a glass back for inductive charging.

The Pixel 3 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display with a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution.

