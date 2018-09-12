Nintendo reschedules Direct presentation, confirms online service will go live September 18

Nintendo announced that it will be hosting its previously canceled live stream on September 13th. Furthermore, the company announced via its Nintendo of America Twitter page that its Switch Online service will start on the 18th.
The Nintendo Direct stream will begin at 3pm PT/6pm ET. You can watch the stream through Nintendo’s website, on Twitch or on YouTube.
The online service, called Nintendo Switch Online, is a monthly plan with a number of features.
According to Nintendo’s website, those features include online play for a number of games, like Arms, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and more.
#NintendoSwitchOnline memberships will start on 9/18. You can sign-up for a 7-day free trial from Nintendo #eShop at launch! We will introduce more information during the Nintendo Direct on 9/13.https://t.co/74Hzxk9spt pic.twitter.com/EJVFJH6F4I
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2018
Additionally, subscribers will get access to 20 NES games with added online play as well, including the original Mario Bros. More games will be added to this catalogue regularly.
Finally, subscribers will gain cloud save backups, the Nintendo Switch Online app for their smartphone and other special offers.
Users can sign up for a seven-day free trial. Individual memberships come at $4.99 CAD per month, $9.99 for 3 months or $24.99 for 12 months. Alternatively, you can purchase a family membership for $44.99 for 12 months.
We can expect further details regarding the online service from the 35-minute live stream. Additionally, we will likely see some gameplay.
Specifically, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will likely steal the show. Both games are set to release later this year.
The first Direct stream was scheduled for September 6th but was delayed due to an earthquake in Japan’s northern Hokkaido island.
Source: Nintendo
Comments