Nintendo Switch Online to offer online co-op in original Mario Bros.

One of the key features of Nintendo’s upcoming Switch Online service — outside of providing access to online game features — is the ability to download original NES games at no additional cost.
Most notably, each of these classic titles will feature some sort of newly added online functionality on the Switch.
Now, Nintendo has revealed that the Switch Online port of original Mario Bros. will support Mario and Luigi online co-operative play between two people.
While the original 1985 classic platformer supported local multiplayer, this marks the first time that any version of the game has featured online co-op.
Altogether, Nintendo Switch Online will launch with an NES game library of 20 titles, including Donkey Kong, Dr. Mario and The Legend of Zelda.
Outside of access to online services and free games, Nintendo Switch Online will also provide Switch owners with the ability to back up their game save files to the cloud.
The online service is currently set to debut sometime in the second half of this month, although a specific date has not yet been confirmed.
A one-month subscription will cost $4.99 CAD, while three months is priced at $9.99 and 12 months is priced at $24.99. A family membership, meanwhile, will cost $44.99/year and support up to eight online Nintendo accounts.
Source: Nintendo
Comments