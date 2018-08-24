Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is now available in Canada

After being announced earlier this month at an event in New York City, the latest entry in Samsung’s Note line, the Galaxy Note 9, is now available in Canada.
The big high-end smartphone is available from the South Korean tech giant’s Samsung Experience retail stores, as well as directly through the company’s website. Further, most Canadian carriers are also carrying the Note 9, though there are a few flanker brands that aren’t selling the smartphone.
In terms of outright pricing, the 128GB/6GB of RAM version of the Note 9 is priced at $1,299 CAD and is available in ‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Ocean Blue,’ while the 512GB/8GB iteration hits a rather pricey $1,629, and is only available in Black directly through Samsung Canada. Canadian carriers are selling the 128GB version in both Black and Blue in most cases.
Further, the smartphone is available at a number of Canadian carriers. Bell, for instance, is selling the 128GB version of the Note 9 for $549 on a two-year term, while Rogers has priced the same size iteration at $749 on a two-year Premium Tab and $549 on a two-year Premium+ Tab.
Fido, on the other hand, is selling the 128GB version of the phone for $999 on a two-year Small plan, $899 on a two-year Medium plan, $749 on a two-year Large plan and $549 on a two-year Extra Large plan.
Freedom Mobile has the Note 9 available for $0 on its MyTab boost tier. Eastlink is also offering the Note 9 starting at $0 on contract. Regional carrier Sasktel is also offering the Note 9 at a starting price of $549.
In my MobileSyrup review of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9, I described the smartphone as the best big Android smartphone out there right now. While the device is very similar to the S9+, it does feature some notable hardware upgrades over the Note 8, including a Snapdragon 845 processor, a 512GB/8GB version of the phone and a new Bluetooth low-energy version of the S Pen that’s capable of connecting to the Note 9 from up to 30-feet away.
Comments