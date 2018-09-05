Samsung’s Galaxy F to feature 7.3-inch inner display, 4.6-inch outer display: report

A new report from South Korea’s ET News has revealed more information about Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone.
The device, rumoured to be called the Galaxy F, will feature a book-like form factor with a display that folds vertically on the inside. Previous reports have indicated that the phone would fold horizontally down the middle, similar to the flip phones of yesteryear.
The Galaxy F will sport a 7.3-inch OLED display with a 1.5R curvature. The external display on the outside of the book cover will measure in at 4.6 inches and will be of the flexible OLED variety.
It should be mentioned that it’s unclear what “1.5R” means precisely.
The report claims that Samsung will produce between 100,000 and 120,0000 units a month, with Samsung Display, the company’s display subsidiary, manufacturing approximately 150,000 to 180,000 screens for per month. The discrepancy in amount is due to production issues.
