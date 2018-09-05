Facebook claims BlackBerry stole voice messaging, GPS technology

Menlo Park social networking giant Facebook has filed a patent infringement suit against Waterloo, Ontario-based enterprise software company BlackBerry Limited.
In a 118-page document filed in a San Francisco federal court on September 4th, 2018, Facebook claims that BlackBerry stole the social networking giant’s voice messaging technology, as well as infringed on five other patents.
According to Bloomberg, BlackBerry stands accused of infringing patents pertaining to the centralized tracking and analysis of GPS data, as well as patented technology that improves the delivery of graphics, video and audio on mobile devices.
Facebook declined MobileSyrup‘s request for comment.
This is the latest lawsuit between the Menlo Park and Waterloo companies.
In March 2018, BlackBerry sued Facebook, accusing the social networking giant of developing “competing applications that improperly used BlackBerry’s mobile messaging intellectual property.”
“We have a lot of respect for Facebook and the value they’ve placed on messaging capabilities, some of which were invented by BlackBerry,” said a BlackBerry spokesperson, in a previous email to MobileSyrup.
MobileSyrup has reached out to BlackBerry for comment. This story will be updated with a response.
Source: Bloomberg
