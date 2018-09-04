CanCon Podcast Ep. 129: Unpacking all the Apple leaks

On this week’s special episode of CanCon, BetaKit editor-in-chief Douglas Soltys and MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke take a look at everything we’re expecting to see at this year’s fall Apple hardware event. In terms of specific devices, we’ll likely catch a glimpse of the recently leaked iPhone XS, Apple Watch Series 4 and maybe even a new pair of AirPods and Apple’s AirPower charging mat.
