CanCon Podcast Ep. 129: Unpacking all the Apple leaks

Sep 4, 2018

9:06 PM EDT

apple

On this week’s special episode of CanCon, BetaKit editor-in-chief Douglas Soltys and MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke take a look at everything we’re expecting to see at this year’s fall Apple hardware event. In terms of specific devices, we’ll likely catch a glimpse of the recently leaked iPhone XS, Apple Watch Series 4 and maybe even a new pair of AirPods and Apple’s AirPower charging mat.

Duelling brain drains
Apple’s two new OLED phones will reportedly be called the ‘iPhone XS’
Apple Watch Series 4 leak confirms larger, bezel-less display: report
Apple to release new MacBook Air at the end of Q3 2018: report

Canadian Content music clip (under fair dealing): “Street Car” by Hayden
Ad music: “Dreams” by Joakim Karud

