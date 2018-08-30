Sony announces new headphones, Bluetooth speakers and more at IFA

Sony is kicking off IFA with a slew of new products and announcements. The Japanese electronics company has new wireless headphones, two Bluetooth speakers and pricing for its Master series televisions.

On the headphone front, Sony announced a successor to its excellent WH-1000XM2 headphones. The next in the line the 1000XM3s come equipped with better sound cancellation, longer battery life and improved sound quality.

The M3s also have USB-C charging now. Sony says the headphones will give you five hours of listening after a 10-minute charge. Furthermore, the headphones offer a 30-hour battery life total.

The headphones feature a new noise cancellation processor, Sony’s QN1 chip. Sony says the chip provides four times better noise cancellation than the previous processor.

The M3s will be available in September for $449.99.

Bluetooth speakers big and small

Sony also announced two new Bluetooth speakers. Dubbed the “ultimate party speaker,” the XB01G Extra Bass is a large Google Assistant-powered speaker.

Aside from the smarts, the speaker is adorned with LED light strips. It’s also IP65 rated water-resistant and dustproof. Sony claims the speaker packs 16 hours of battery life as well.

Finally, it sports a built-in handle, making it a great portable option. However, it’s size might limit some of the portability. It’d make a great option for a barbeque or pool party.

If you’re looking for something a little smaller, Sony’s tiny and colourful XB01 is a great option as well. It packs six hours of playback time, plus a water-resistant design. The speaker also has an auxiliary port for non-Bluetooth devices.

The XB01G and XB01 will be available in October for $379.99 and $49.99, respectively.

Master series MSRP

Last but not least, Sony revealed the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for its Master series televisions.

XBR-55A9F 55-inch 4K HDR TV – $4,499.99 USD (about $5,835.50 CAD)

XBR-65XA9F 65-inch 4K HDR TV – $5,499.99 USD (about $7,132.28 CAD)

XBR-65XZ9F 65-inch 4K HDR TV – $4,499.99 USD (about $5,835.50 CAD)

XBR-55XZ9F 75-inch 4K HDR TV – $6,999.99 USD (about $9,077.45 CAD)

We’ve reached out for official Canadian pricing and will update the above information accordingly.

Interestingly, Sony also announced a number of wireless headphones along with its HT-Z9F soundbar would receive Alexa support.

The soundbar will receive the Alexa firmware update in the fall. The wireless headphones will start receiving Alexa updates in the winter.

Source: Sony Via: Engadget, VentureBeat