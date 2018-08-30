Reviews
PREVIOUS|

Sony announces new headphones, Bluetooth speakers and more at IFA

The speakers include a new tiny, colourful option and a new 'ultimate party speaker.'

Aug 30, 2018

1:25 PM EDT

0 comments

Sony WH-1000MX3 headphones

Sony is kicking off IFA with a slew of new products and announcements. The Japanese electronics company has new wireless headphones, two Bluetooth speakers and pricing for its Master series televisions.

On the headphone front, Sony announced a successor to its excellent WH-1000XM2 headphones. The next in the line the 1000XM3s come equipped with better sound cancellation, longer battery life and improved sound quality.

The M3s also have USB-C charging now. Sony says the headphones will give you five hours of listening after a 10-minute charge. Furthermore, the headphones offer a 30-hour battery life total.

The headphones feature a new noise cancellation processor, Sony’s QN1 chip. Sony says the chip provides four times better noise cancellation than the previous processor.

The M3s will be available in September for $449.99.

Bluetooth speakers big and small

Sony also announced two new Bluetooth speakers. Dubbed the “ultimate party speaker,” the XB01G Extra Bass is a large Google Assistant-powered speaker.

Aside from the smarts, the speaker is adorned with LED light strips. It’s also IP65 rated water-resistant and dustproof. Sony claims the speaker packs 16 hours of battery life as well.

Finally, it sports a built-in handle, making it a great portable option. However, it’s size might limit some of the portability. It’d make a great option for a barbeque or pool party.

Sony XB01G Bluetooth speaker

If you’re looking for something a little smaller, Sony’s tiny and colourful XB01 is a great option as well. It packs six hours of playback time, plus a water-resistant design. The speaker also has an auxiliary port for non-Bluetooth devices.

The XB01G and XB01 will be available in October for $379.99 and $49.99, respectively.

Master series MSRP

Last but not least, Sony revealed the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for its Master series televisions.

  • XBR-55A9F 55-inch 4K HDR TV – $4,499.99 USD (about $5,835.50 CAD)
  • XBR-65XA9F 65-inch 4K HDR TV – $5,499.99 USD (about $7,132.28 CAD)
  • XBR-65XZ9F 65-inch 4K HDR TV – $4,499.99 USD (about $5,835.50 CAD)
  • XBR-55XZ9F 75-inch 4K HDR TV – $6,999.99 USD (about $9,077.45 CAD)

We’ve reached out for official Canadian pricing and will update the above information accordingly.

Interestingly, Sony also announced a number of wireless headphones along with its HT-Z9F soundbar would receive Alexa support.

The soundbar will receive the Alexa firmware update in the fall. The wireless headphones will start receiving Alexa updates in the winter.

Source: Sony Via: Engadget, VentureBeat

Related Articles

Reviews

Aug 22, 2018

1:40 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Android’s best

Reviews

Aug 20, 2018

9:04 AM EDT

Loop Earbuds Review: A solid, truly-wireless experience for under $150

Reviews

Aug 10, 2018

12:09 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Watch Hands-on: Feeling lighter

Reviews

Aug 9, 2018

11:35 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Hands-on: Subtle improvements

Comments