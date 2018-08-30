Newfoundland and Labrador will get a new 879 area code in 2022

Newfoundland and Labrador lookout: a new area code is coming your way.
A new CRTC telecom decision approved a relief implementation plan for Newfoundland and Labrador area code 709. The relief plan will introduce a new area code: 879.
Initially, the 709 area code — which covers the whole province — was projected to exhaust in March 2019.
However, a renewed report pushed the expected exhaust date to April 2023.
In light of the new data, the CRTC commission revised a relief plan that would introduce a new 879 area code beginning on May 20th, 2022.
Carriers in the province will begin transitioning infrastructure to allow for the new area code beginning November 2021.
Currently, the province operates on a seven-digit local dialling system. From February 11th to 18th, 2022, the CRTC will require carriers to implement a seven- to 10-digit dialling transition period.
During that time, customers who dial using seven digits will receive a network announcement regarding the upcoming change to 10-digit dialling.
Finally, carriers must implement mandatory 10-digit dialling on the 6th of May, 2022.
This should give carriers and customers ample time to prepare and transition to the new dialling system and area code.
Source: CRTC
Comments