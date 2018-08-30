Snap has added a new Spider-Man themed lens to its Snapchat app

Spider-Man and Snapchat fans alike, Snap has added a new Spider-Man themed lens in celebration of the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man game.
Attention Webheads! The new #SpiderManPS4 lens is now live on Snapchat. Only 8 days to go! https://t.co/u6040XWCkq pic.twitter.com/4Gc10vSSu9
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 30, 2018
The new Snapchat lens sees the web-slinging hero swing into the screen and take a picture with the user.
Marvel’s Spider-Man is available on PlayStation 4 starting September 7th. In Canada, the standard game will retail at $79.99.
We’ll have more on Marvel’s Spider-Man on September 4th. Stay tuned.
