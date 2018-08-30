News
Snap has added a new Spider-Man themed lens to its Snapchat app

Aug 30, 2018

9:04 PM EDT

Spider-Man and Snapchat fans alike, Snap has added a new Spider-Man themed lens in celebration of the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man game.

The new Snapchat lens sees the web-slinging hero swing into the screen and take a picture with the user.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available on PlayStation 4 starting September 7th. In Canada, the standard game will retail at $79.99.

We’ll have more on Marvel’s Spider-Man on September 4th. Stay tuned.

