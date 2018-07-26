UberEats to launch in Winnipeg in August

Uber Canada has announced that its UberEats food delivery service will launch in Winnipeg next month.
“UberEats was built on the Uber platform and so we leverage Uber technology and logistics platform and our global network of drivers to get food delivered more reliably, faster and with more selection, we believe,” UberEats head Dan Park told The Winnipeg Sun.
According to Park, UberEats is expected to create hundreds of new extra income opportunities in the city. “Couriers under Uber have complete flexibility, can log on whenever they want and chose when to work and chose how they want to work,” said Park. “We believe this approach is highly valued by our partners.”
A specific launch date for UberEats was not confirmed, although Park said the company expects it to be up and running “in a few weeks.”
The Winnipeg expansion is part of a larger plan to have UberEats available in 100 Canadian cities by the end of 2018.
Uber’s regular ride-sharing service, meanwhile, is currently not available in Winnipeg.
Earlier this year, an Uber spokesperson told MobileSyrup that the company will not expand into the city due to insurance disagreements with the province of Manitoba.
Via: The Winnipeg Sun
