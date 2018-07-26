Three-day Best Buy $999 MacBook Air sale starts July 27

While Cupertino computing giant Apple’s latest 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros are now available for Canadian consumers, the company’s incredibly popular 13-inch MacBook Air computers are going on sale at Best Buy Canada locations across the country.
According to a July 26th, 2018 post by RedFlagDeals user ‘MikeBrewerWheelerDealer,’ Best Buy Canada will be selling the base model 13-inch MacBook Air with a fifth-generation Intel Broadwell i5 processor, 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM from July 27th, 2018 until July 30th, 2018.
Apple currently sells the 13-inch MacBook Air for $1,199.
While Apple hasn’t updated the MacBook Air’s design since 2010 and the laptop’s internal specs haven’t been updated since 2017, the device remains one of the company’s most-popular and best-selling devices, based on its affordable price, its durable processor, its substantial 8GB of RAM, as well as its almost unrivalled 1o to 12 hours of battery life.
It’s worth noting that according to a flyer posted to RedFlagDeals, Best Buy will also be selling a 256GB MacBook Air for $1,249.99.
Source: RedFlagDeals
