Leaked images reveal Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases

Jul 26, 2018

5:49 PM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 reveal is only two weeks away, but it hasn’t stopped leakers from revealing everything about the device.

Leaker Roland Quandt has unveiled a number of cases for the upcoming smartphone.

Quandt has detailed silicone, clear view standing, LED view and protective standing cover cases. Within the WinFuture article it shows off each of the cases with the matching colour variant. There are even silver and white cases — potentially future colours for the upcoming flagship.

The protective silicone case has a built-in kick stand and a MIL-STD 810G rating, meaning it’s extra durable. Meanwhile the LED case reveals the time, for users who want to know the time even when the case covers the display.

The phone is rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 845 chipset and dual 12-megapixel cameras.

Samsung will reveal the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9th at its Unpacked Event in New York City.

Source: Roland Quandt, WinFuture

