Canadian co-production Alto’s Odyssey now available for free on Android

Jul 26, 2018

11:02 AM EDT

Alto's Odyssey

Hit endless runner game Alto’s Odyssey is now available on Android.

Alto’s Odyssey originally launched on iOS on February 22nd, 2018.

The game is a co-production between Toronto-based developer Snowman and U.K.-based programmers and artists. Saskatoon-based Noodlecake helped with publishing.

A follow-up to 2015’s Alto’s AdventureOdyssey has players snowboarding down endless slopes in procedurally generated landscapes. Tapping the screen at the right time will perform jumps and other tricks to rack up high scores and unlock power-ups.

While the iOS version of Alto’s Odyssey costs $6.99 CAD, the game is free-to-download on the Google Play Store. However, players will need to watch an ad before their character can respawn after dying.

