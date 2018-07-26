Canadian co-production Alto’s Odyssey now available for free on Android

Hit endless runner game Alto’s Odyssey is now available on Android.
Alto’s Odyssey originally launched on iOS on February 22nd, 2018.
The game is a co-production between Toronto-based developer Snowman and U.K.-based programmers and artists. Saskatoon-based Noodlecake helped with publishing.
Alto’s Odyssey is now available on @GooglePlay 💚🎉🌵 https://t.co/IyjbPNfPP1 pic.twitter.com/rF3CVrfgQ1
— Alto’s Odyssey (@altosadventure) July 26, 2018
A follow-up to 2015’s Alto’s Adventure, Odyssey has players snowboarding down endless slopes in procedurally generated landscapes. Tapping the screen at the right time will perform jumps and other tricks to rack up high scores and unlock power-ups.
While the iOS version of Alto’s Odyssey costs $6.99 CAD, the game is free-to-download on the Google Play Store. However, players will need to watch an ad before their character can respawn after dying.
