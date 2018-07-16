HTC reveals tech demo for multi-room VR using Steam

HTC has shown off a demo featuring a virtual reality experience capable of spanning multiple rooms.
To create the experience, HTC used a beta version of Valve’s SteamVR platform, a Vive Pro VR headset and 16 linked base stations. Alvin Wang Graylin, HTC’s China regional president of VR, uploaded a video to Twitter showing the paired technology in action.
Here’s a video of the test environment that people asked for. Three separate tracked spaces, with two 2.0 BS each, all in a shared virtual space. (Seems to work even behind closed door) Trackers placed within the shared space to show common coordinate system between spaces. pic.twitter.com/efqJKajky6
— Alvin Wang Graylin (@AGraylin) July 11, 2018
Taking place in an office space, the demo features a Vive Pro-equipped man exiting one room, walking through a hallway and eventually making his way into a large cubicle area. While walking, the man is able to interact with physical objects in the space around him.
It’s important to note that this is more of a tech demo than an actual ready-to-play VR experience. As Valve developer Alan Yates noted in a response to Graylin’s original tweets, the demo is currently limited in a number of ways.
To be completely clear; the 1st four that it sees in a session. So this announcement is a little premature. This release is mainly about beta support for the radio-based channel configuration tools.
— Alan Yates (@vk2zay) July 11, 2018
While the entire setup incorporates 16 base stations, the demo in question can only track four at a time. Therefore, Yates said the release is “mainly about beta support for the radio-based channel configuration tools.”
Via: Engadget
Comments