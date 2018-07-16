News
HTC reveals tech demo for multi-room VR using Steam

Jul 16, 2018

2:01 PM EDT

HTC Vive Pro front

HTC has shown off a demo featuring a virtual reality experience capable of spanning multiple rooms.

To create the experience, HTC used a beta version of Valve’s SteamVR platform, a Vive Pro VR headset and 16 linked base stations. Alvin Wang Graylin, HTC’s China regional president of VR, uploaded a video to Twitter showing the paired technology in action.

Taking place in an office space, the demo features a Vive Pro-equipped man exiting one room, walking through a hallway and eventually making his way into a large cubicle area. While walking, the man is able to interact with physical objects in the space around him.

It’s important to note that this is more of a tech demo than an actual ready-to-play VR experience. As Valve developer Alan Yates noted in a response to Graylin’s original tweets, the demo is currently limited in a number of ways.

While the entire setup incorporates 16 base stations, the demo in question can only track four at a time. Therefore, Yates said the release is “mainly about beta support for the radio-based channel configuration tools.”

Via: Engadget

