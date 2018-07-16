News
PREVIOUS|

Nintendo’s NES Classic is in stock online at EB Games’

Now is your chance to get a NES Classic

Jul 16, 2018

2:03 PM EDT

0 comments

NES Classic Edition

The NES Classic is now available at EB Games’ online store.

Even though this is the second time that the NES Classic has been on the market, it’s not much easier to order one this time around.

The NES Classic is priced at $79.99 CAD. It’s worth noting that EB Games also has a limit of one NES Classic purchase per customer.


So far it looks like the little console is still in stock, but if this is anything like the last time the NES Classic was on store shelves, the heavily sought-after console will sell out quickly.

EB Games also warns that if you have trouble getting on EB Games’ website, try opening it in an incognito tab for better results.

Source: EB Games. 

Related Articles

News

Sep 12, 2017

8:37 AM EDT

Nintendo to re-release NES Classic in 2018

Features

Jul 5, 2018

2:35 PM EDT

dbrand’s new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller skins give the gamepad a unique look

News

Jun 27, 2018

8:47 PM EDT

Nintendo Canada confirms NES Classic Edition will be available June 29th [Update]

News

May 14, 2018

8:26 AM EDT

NES Classic goes back on sale in Canada on June 29

Comments