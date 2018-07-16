Nintendo’s NES Classic is in stock online at EB Games’

The NES Classic is now available at EB Games’ online store.
Even though this is the second time that the NES Classic has been on the market, it’s not much easier to order one this time around.
The NES Classic is priced at $79.99 CAD. It’s worth noting that EB Games also has a limit of one NES Classic purchase per customer.
#NESClassic units are available online! Get yours here: https://t.co/iIZPtghsVJ
Quantities are limited. Limit of 1 per customer. If you don’t see it, open an incognito tab. pic.twitter.com/Z1LrGgSqqN
— EB Games Canada (@EBGamesCanada) July 16, 2018
So far it looks like the little console is still in stock, but if this is anything like the last time the NES Classic was on store shelves, the heavily sought-after console will sell out quickly.
EB Games also warns that if you have trouble getting on EB Games’ website, try opening it in an incognito tab for better results.
Source: EB Games.
