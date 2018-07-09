Rogers to launch Alcatel A30 tablet on July 17 for $199 outright

Rogers is launching the Alcatel A30 tablet on July 17th, according to a document obtained by MobileSyrup.
The tablet will be available for $0 down on a two-year term with a monthly cost of $8.29 per month, or $199 outright.
The 8-inch IPS display tablet has a 1280 x 800 pixel resolution and features a Nano SIM with LTE connectivity.
Additionally, the tablet sports a 4,000mAh battery, 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and Android N. It also uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage with up to 128GB of expandable storage.
Lastly, the tablet is only available in black.
