News
PREVIOUS

Nintendo and Disney partner on Switch-focused game show

Jun 18, 2018

9:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Grey Nintendo Switch front

The key selling point of the Nintendo Switch is that it can be used as both as a home console and a handheld.

Now, Disney is looking to add a new use for the already versatile system — the focus of a brand-new game show.

The program, titled Nintendo Switch Family Showdown, is a collaboration with Nintendo that will see four families face off against one another in various Switch games. Confirmed games so far are Mario Tennis AcesJust Dance 2018 and Super Mario Odyssey.

The show will air on the Disney Channel this summer.

Nintendo striking a television deal with a company as big as Disney is yet another example of the Switch’s continued success, particularly since a game show centred on a gaming console hasn’t been done before. Altogether, Nintendo has sold almost 18 million Switch units worldwide as of March 31st, 2017.

It’s also a stark contrast to Nintendo’s previous console, the Wii U, which failed to generate much interest from consumers and third-party companies alike. Nintendo ended up selling an underwhelming 13.56 million Wii U units worldwide.

Via: Business Insider

Related Articles

News

Jun 12, 2018

3:15 PM EDT

Nintendo explains why Pokémon ‘core RPG,’ Metroid Prime 4 are E3 no-shows

News

Jun 12, 2018

12:31 PM EDT

Nintendo shows off Super Mario Party and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during E3 2018 livestream

News

May 23, 2018

6:31 PM EDT

Samsung brings new ‘The Incredibles’ characters to its AR Emoji

News

Sep 7, 2017

1:02 PM EDT

Marvel and Star Wars movies will stream exclusively on Disney’s upcoming service [Update]

Comments