Nintendo and Disney partner on Switch-focused game show

The key selling point of the Nintendo Switch is that it can be used as both as a home console and a handheld.
Now, Disney is looking to add a new use for the already versatile system — the focus of a brand-new game show.
The program, titled Nintendo Switch Family Showdown, is a collaboration with Nintendo that will see four families face off against one another in various Switch games. Confirmed games so far are Mario Tennis Aces, Just Dance 2018 and Super Mario Odyssey.
The show will air on the Disney Channel this summer.
Nintendo striking a television deal with a company as big as Disney is yet another example of the Switch’s continued success, particularly since a game show centred on a gaming console hasn’t been done before. Altogether, Nintendo has sold almost 18 million Switch units worldwide as of March 31st, 2017.
It’s also a stark contrast to Nintendo’s previous console, the Wii U, which failed to generate much interest from consumers and third-party companies alike. Nintendo ended up selling an underwhelming 13.56 million Wii U units worldwide.
