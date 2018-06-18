Kingston, Ontario bought the most books on Amazon.ca this past year

Amazon has crowned Kingston, Ontario as the number one book-buying Canadian city from May 2017 to May 2018, followed by Waterloo, Ontario.
The titles come as part of Amazon.ca’s annual list of “the top 20 Canadian cities that love to read.”
To create the list Amazon looks at its sales of print and e-books on a per capita basis. From this data, Amazon is able to pull some interesting statistics.
Judging by the top three cities it looks like post-secondary students are, unsurprisingly, the most voracious readers. Both Kingston and Waterloo are smaller Canadian cities that have universities and colleges within their borders.
The company also breaks down what city buys the most of each type of book. Kingston read the most romance and mystery novels while Waterloo read the most science fiction and fantasy books. Vancouver bought the most health, fitness and dieting books.
- Kingston, Ont
- Waterloo, Ont
- Vancouver, B.C.
- Kelowna, B.C.
- Langley, B.C.
- Saskatoon, Sask
- Calgary, Alta
- Oakville, Ont
- Regina, Sask
- Edmonton, Alta
- Red Deer, Alta
- Guelph, Ont
- Burlington, Ont
- London, Ont
- Delta, B.C.
- Oshawa, Ont
- Kitchener, Ont
- Barrie, Ont
- Winnipeg, Man
- Thornhill, Ont
Source: Amazon
