News
PREVIOUS|

YouTube makes it easier to livestream on its platform

Start live streaming with a few easy clicks

Mar 21, 2018

3:39 PM EDT

0 comments

YouTube has added new live streaming functionality that’s available on the web and through some of its mobile apps.

So far the feature is only available to select smartphone users and through Google’s Chrome browser. The process for launching a livestream is significantly more streamlined now, with users simply required to click on the create button in the top right hand corner and then select ‘go live.’

If you’ve gone live before, you can start streaming instantly, but if you’ve never streamed, it takes 24 hours to activate and verify your account.

Supported phones, according to a Google press release, include devices from Asus, LG, Motorola, Nokia and Samsung. MobileSyrup found the feature available on the iPhone and the Essential Phone as well.

The UI is the same livestreaming interface YouTube has been using for some time now, with the video located on the left side of the screen and a rolling comment section on the right.

This update makes it easier for YouTube users to become creators and make videos for themselves. The functionality also renews the fight between Facebook, YouTube and Instagram over livestreaming, as each service has been pushing live video hard over the last few years.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Feb 2, 2018

1:43 PM EDT

YouTube is starting to label publicly-funded and state-funded videos

News

Feb 20, 2018

5:54 PM EDT

Mixer, Microsoft’s answer to Twitch, adds game sales

News

Mar 21, 2018

6:37 PM EDT

YouTube is testing a subtle change to its search bar on Android

News

Aug 24, 2016

11:45 AM EDT

PGA announces deal with Twitter and Facebook to livestream several golf tournaments

Comments