News
You can now add hashtags and other users’ handles to Instagram bios

Mar 21, 2018

3:22 PM EDT

MobileSyrup

Facebook-owned Instagram has made a tiny, but useful change to its bio section.

When an account or hashtag is mentioned in your profile, an actual link now displays that users can tap through. For example, if I were to list @MobileSyrup in my profile bio, that user name now directs to the site’s official Instagram account. Before this change, it was only possible to add a normal text link.

The same goes for Instagram hashtags. If you put one in your bio, the link is active and will connect people to other photos uploaded with the same hashtag. Instagram added the ability to follow specific hashtags in your main feed back in December.

While a simple change, for anyone interested in linking to other accounts related to their main profile — for instance a workplace or business — this could be very useful.

