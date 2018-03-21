Pokémon Go’s ‘Eggstravaganza’ event returns this week

There’s more good news for Pokémon Go fans.
Niatiac announced today that, starting on March 22nd, 2018 at 4pm EST, the augmented reality game’s ‘Eggstravaganza’ event is set to return for a second time.
This time around more, Pokémon will be available from 2 kilometre eggs. Additionally, users will only receive 2 kilometre eggs at PokéStops for the duration of the event.
So this means that Pokémon that would normally hatch from 5 kilometre and 10 kilometre eggs will now hatch from 2 kilometre eggs.
The event is scheduled to last until April 2nd, 2018.
Other perks include bonus candy from hatching eggs and double stardust. The in-game store will store will also have a few new items for sale including special boxes, super incubators and star pieces.
This event will also overlap with the previously announced Bulbasaur community day set for March 25th, 2018.
source: Niantic
Comments