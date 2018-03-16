Zoosk relaunches its dating app Lively as a live trivia game

Online dating company Zoosk has relaunched its dating app Lively, this time with a trivia spin.
The new Lively holds two live trivia shows throughout the day and encourages random people to work together as teams to answer questions.
The 30-minute long live trivia matches run at 6pm and 10pm EST.
Instead of dating, users can add people as friends and continue to chat with them after the trivia match ends, though there’s one main drawback: it doesn’t match users to others nearby, so the chances of hitting it off and meeting someone in real life are limited.
This is Zoosk’s second attempt at the Lively app and it’s much different this time around. The first time Lively launched it was similar to Tinder but user profiles were made up of photo and video stories like Snapchat that were meant to provide a better glimpse into users’ lives.
This new version of Lively is a big departure — instead of mimicking Snapchat and Tinder, it’s using elements that were popularized by games like HQ Trivia.
Source: Lively Via: TechCrunch
