News
PREVIOUS|

Nintendo’s indie-focused ‘Nindies’ showcase is set for March 20

Nintendo aims to highlight some of the Switch's upcoming indie games

Mar 16, 2018

4:42 PM EDT

0 comments

Nintendo Switch

Since the Switch’s launch last year, Nintendo has cemented the home console-portable hybrid system’s position as a key player in the indie video game space.

Nintendo’s next ‘Nindie Showcase’ — what the tech giant calls its independent game studio showcases — is set for March 20th at 12pm ET/9am PT.

The showcase can be viewed either at http://live.nintendo.com or on YouTube. This particular Nindie’s showcase also coincides with this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, California. It’s likely that Nindies will also be playable on the show floor at this year’s GDC.

Notable indie games coming to the Switch include Kentucky Route ZeroRunner 3 and Wargroove.

Nintendo’s latest Nindies showcase streamed back in August and featured 20 games, including Travis Strikes AgainShovel Knight: King of Cards and Super Meat Boy Forever.

Related Articles

News

Mar 16, 2018

4:24 PM EDT

Sea of Thieves free with Xbox One X purchase for limited time

News

Mar 14, 2018

12:25 PM EDT

Toronto-based 13AM Games Runbow is coming to the Nintendo Switch

News

Mar 13, 2018

2:43 PM EDT

Watch the Nintendo Switch playing on a portable Sony TV from 1986 with this hack

News

Mar 13, 2018

10:18 AM EDT

Nintendo Switch 5.0 firmware brings new profile icons and additional parental controls

Comments