Nintendo’s indie-focused ‘Nindies’ showcase is set for March 20

Since the Switch’s launch last year, Nintendo has cemented the home console-portable hybrid system’s position as a key player in the indie video game space.
Nintendo’s next ‘Nindie Showcase’ — what the tech giant calls its independent game studio showcases — is set for March 20th at 12pm ET/9am PT.
The showcase can be viewed either at http://live.nintendo.com or on YouTube. This particular Nindie’s showcase also coincides with this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, California. It’s likely that Nindies will also be playable on the show floor at this year’s GDC.
Notable indie games coming to the Switch include Kentucky Route Zero, Runner 3 and Wargroove.
Nintendo’s latest Nindies showcase streamed back in August and featured 20 games, including Travis Strikes Again, Shovel Knight: King of Cards and Super Meat Boy Forever.
