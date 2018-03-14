Rural BC communities to receive additional $38 million in high-speed internet funding

The Government of Canada, in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, has announced the latest Connect to Innovate investment.
Together, the two governments plan to invest $38 million to build out high-speed internet infrastructure in 33 rural and remote communities across British Columbia. Thirteen of the communities included in the project are indigenous.
$19.7 million of the investment will come from the federal government’s $500 Connect to Innovate fund, with the rest coming from the provincial government.
“Access to high-speed Internet is not a luxury; it’s essential. High-speed Internet service is a basic tool that all Canadians should have access to, regardless of their postal code,” said Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains, in a press statement. “Canadians need this service to do business, upgrade their education and build stronger communities. Thanks to our Connect to Innovate program, more Canadians will be able to participate fully in the digital economy.”
In January, ISED, once again in partnership with B.C.’s provincial government, announced a $45.4 million investment in building out high-speed internet infrastructure throughout the province.
That investment targeted 150 rural communities. In total, both the Federal Government of Canada and Provincial Government of British Columbia now plan to invest $83.6 million in improving internet access throughout the province.
