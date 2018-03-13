Nintendo Switch 5.0 firmware brings new profile icons and additional parental controls

The latest version of the Nintendo Switch’s firmware is now available.
As outlined on Nintendo’s official support site for the Switch, the update adds Facebook and Twitter friend suggestions, 24 new Arms and Kirby-themed user icons, and the ability to filter news content from specific channels — as well as to mark news as unread.
Other new features include the ability for digital purchases made via PC and smartphone or tablet to begin downloading much quicker than they have in the past. The method for entering the Switch’s Parental Control pin has also been changed, with the control stick now working as the default input method, rather than an on-screen keyboard.
There are also other changes to the Switches parental controls, including the fact that captured videos in your album are now restricted based on your restricted software settings. Specific games can be added to a ‘whitelist’ as well, bypassing the restricted settings.
The Switch’s controller menu has been updated to show the grip colours of your connected Pro Controller. Finally, users will also receive a notification when a pre-purchased game is officially available.
To download the latest Switch firmware, head over to the console’s ‘Settings’ menu, then select ‘System,’ and finally, ‘System Update.’
Source: Nintendo
