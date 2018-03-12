Registration for the iOS version of Fornite is now open

Late last week Epic revealed that Fornite Battle Royale is coming to mobile devices, complete with online multiplayer across various platforms, including the PlayStation 4, PC, Mac and mobile — but unfortunately not Xbox One, due to Epic’s partnership with Sony.
iOS users can now sign up to test Fornite on iOS devices. In order to participate, you need a device running iOS 11 and at least an iPhone 6S/SE (or later), the iPad Mini 4, the iPad Air 2 and the iPad 2017 (or later), as well as a valid email address.
Fornite’s mobile sign-up website emphasizes that the game’s full experience will be available on mobile, including gameplay, maps and weekly update. It’s unclear if the mobile version of Fornite will feature a significant compromise in the visuals department, though this is likely the case.
Once you sign-up to be part of Fortnite’s iOS testing, you’ll be directed to an App Store link that lets you download the game. If you don’t receive an email immediately, it’s possible you still might get in to the testing session — Epic is rolling out invitations gradually.
Follow this link to sign up to test out the mobile version of Fornite.
Epic says that the company will soon be testing the Android version of mobile Fornite as well.
Comments