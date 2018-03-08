Fortnite Battle Royale is coming to iOS and Android with PC and console cross-play

Fortnite Battle Royale, a very popular third-person battle royale game, is coming iOS and Android, complete with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Mac cross-play.
Epic, the studio behind the title, announced the news in a recent press release, placing emphasis on the developer’s partnership with Sony, though the company doesn’t delve into details regarding what that partnership entails. This means that players will be able to game with friends on multiple platforms across the same maps, with the identical content and weekly updates.
Fortnite Battle Royale mobile is set to first launch on iOS, but Epic says that Fornite Battle Royale will eventually make its way to Android devices as well.
“We believe this is the future of games. The same game on all platforms. Console quality graphics and action. Play when you want, where you want,” says Epic in a recent press release.
On Monday, March 12th, sign-ups for the game’s ‘Invite Event’ on iOS will be available on the title’s official website. Those who have been invited will receive email link to download the game from the App Store. Epic says that it plans to “add more players regularly over the coming months.” Those that are invited will also get friend codes invites that they’re able to share with other players.
The mobile version of Fornite only runs on iOS 11 and requires at least an iPhone 6S/SE iPhone 6S/SE, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad 2017 devices.
Given the popularity of Fornite, which is the most popular Battle Royale game next to Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, this is a huge move on Epic’s part and opens the already popular game up to a significantly wider audience. It’s unclear how players will control their character with the mobile version of Fortnite, but it will likely be difficult to compete with console players if the game opts for only touchscreen controls.
